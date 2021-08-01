Back 2 School Bash helps more than 1,200 students prepare for classes

Schools are still out in Iredell County, but more than 1,200 students are a step closer to being ready to return after the Back 2 School Bash at Statesville High School on Saturday.

The Statesville Missional Network put together the event in hopes of attending to the physical needs of students and their families while the organizers hoped to live up to biblical principles such as serving others.

“We were hoping to do is bear the witness of Christ but in a way that meets the needs that are most pressing right now,” Nicole Beam, one of the event’s organizers, said.

The Statesville Missional Network is a group of United Methodist churches in the Statesville and Troutman area that are connected in community mission and outreach.

The Back 2 School Bash is in its eighth year in Statesville, but the last two years were changed to a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a few of the organizers and those picking up school supplies said there were benefits to the drive-thru approach as it helped streamline the process.

