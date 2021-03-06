 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AutoZone, Ford Motor Company donate to students in auto tech program
0 comments
top story

AutoZone, Ford Motor Company donate to students in auto tech program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a thank you to students for participating in the TechForce Community website, AutoZone presented gifts to the students. The items include T-shirts, a classroom clock and mechanics gloves. The students are grateful to each of the community partners because it’s partnerships like these that make the students and program a success.

Students participating in the Ford social media challenge received gifts from Ford Motor Company. Tools to use in the shop were donated along with special posters, banners and industry training access. This partnership allows the student a pathway to a career with Ford Motor Company.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert