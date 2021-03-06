AutoZone, Ford Motor Company donate to students in auto tech program

As a thank you to students for participating in the TechForce Community website, AutoZone presented gifts to the students. The items include T-shirts, a classroom clock and mechanics gloves. The students are grateful to each of the community partners because it’s partnerships like these that make the students and program a success.
Students participating in the Ford social media challenge received gifts from Ford Motor Company. Tools to use in the shop were donated along with special posters, banners and industry training access. This partnership allows the student a pathway to a career with Ford Motor Company.