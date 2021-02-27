 Skip to main content
Automated license plate reader leads to arrest, recovery of stolen vehicle
Automated license plate reader leads to arrest, recovery of stolen vehicle

The Mooresville Police Department made a second arrest with the aid of an automated license plate reader.

The first came earlier this week when the reader notified the MPD of a vehicle with a stolen or lost tag and the second was Friday, when a vehicle entered as stolen was detected by the reader, police said.

Airyck Brown, 31, of Mooresville was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking Schedule I (ecstasy), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Police said Brown rented a Mitsubishi Outlander from Avis Rentals in December 2020 and did not return it. The vehicle was entered into a database as stolen.

Friday, the MPD received information from an automated license plate reader that the vehicle was near JC Circle. Police located the vehicle and arrested Brown, who was driving the SUV, reports indicate.

BROWN,AIRYCK.JPG

Brown
