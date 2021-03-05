 Skip to main content
Authorities: Statesville man dies in hit-and-run on Old Mountain Road
Authorities: Statesville man dies in hit-and-run on Old Mountain Road

ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A 54-year-old Statesville man died after being struck by a vehicle on Old Mountain Road Thursday night.

David Morris Hawks died at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Swagger said the vehicle that hit Hawks fled the scene but the driver turned himself in Friday morning at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was located and secured and charges are pending an ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s office.

Swagger said Hawks was walking on Old Mountain Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and then hit by a second vehicle, a 2004 GMC Safari, driven by Warren Miller, 53, of Taylorsville. Miller was not injured, Swagger said.

