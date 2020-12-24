Authorities searching for robbery suspect

A Union Grove convenience store was robbed Thursday morning.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said authorities are searching for one suspect in the robbery at Knight’s BP on West Memorial Highway.

He said the suspect is a light-skinned Black man, about five-feet-seven to five-feet-nine inches tall and weighing between 260 and 300 pounds. He was wearing a mask but lots of facial hair was showing. He was wearing all black clothing and Vans type shoes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said he appeared to be armed.

After robbing the store, the man got into dark gray Kia sedan, possibly an Optima. It had a plastic covering on the roof.

The vehicle was last seen getting onto Interstate 77 north.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or suspect, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.