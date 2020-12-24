 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities searching for robbery suspect
0 comments
top story

Authorities searching for robbery suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Union Grove convenience store was robbed Thursday morning.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said authorities are searching for one suspect in the robbery at Knight’s BP on West Memorial Highway.

He said the suspect is a light-skinned Black man, about five-feet-seven to five-feet-nine inches tall and weighing between 260 and 300 pounds. He was wearing a mask but lots of facial hair was showing. He was wearing all black clothing and Vans type shoes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said he appeared to be armed.

After robbing the store, the man got into dark gray Kia sedan, possibly an Optima. It had a plastic covering on the roof.

The vehicle was last seen getting onto Interstate 77 north.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or suspect, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert