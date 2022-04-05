Author to speak at New Hope Baptist Church Women's Conference

New Hope Baptist Church, at 149 New Hope Road in Statesville, is hosting a free Women’s Conference on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Nicki Koziarz is a two-time ECPA bestselling author and speaker with Proverbs 31 Ministries. She speaks nationally at conferences, retreats, meetings and hosts her own podcast. An evangelist at heart, Koziarz inspires others to become the best version of who God created them to be. She and her husband and three girls run a small farm just outside of Charlotte, which they affectionately call The Fixer Upper Farm.

In her new book, “Flooded: The Five Best Decisions to Make When Life is Hard and Doubt is Rising,” Koziarz shares her own struggles with doubt and the man with the arc who became her role model for faith.

“When Nicki speaks, she inspires women to encounter God in powerful ways, believe in the power of Jesus to overcome the impossible in their lives, and unite the church from generation to generation,” states Sharon Johnson, Women’s Conference coordinator at New Hope Baptist Church.

Terry Myers, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, invites the women in the Iredell County community to attend the conference from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be light refreshments and special music by Kaylee Sherill. You can register online at https://form.jotform.com/newhopencmedia/womens-conference, or by emailing newhopencmedia@gmail.com, or call Sharon Johnson at 704-902-5951. Space is limited, so pre-register by Wednesday.