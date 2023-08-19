Tom Murry, Republican candidate for North Carolina Attorney General spoke at the monthly meeting of the Iredell County Republican Men on Aug. 12.

“The fentanyl crisis is not just a big city problem. It is everywhere,” said Murry. “As an Army veteran and state prosecutor, I’m ready to serve as Attorney General and partner with law enforcement to tackle the fentanyl epidemic.”

Murry spoke to attendees about his experience as a state prosecutor, former legislator, and Judge Advocate General (JAG) with the N.C. National Guard. He discussed election integrity efforts including the Voter ID bill he sponsored during his time in the legislature. Murry also detailed his experience working with law enforcement as a state prosecutor and his management experience after serving as a top executive at the N.C. Judicial Branch where he worked with the chief justice. Murry also took questions from the audience.

“The attorney general is responsible leading the largest law firm in our state and defending the laws passed by the General Assembly,” continued Murry. “It is the North Carolina Department of Justice, not the Department of Politics. I battle-tested and ready serve you as attorney general and I’m asking for your vote.”

Murry is a husband and father, an Army veteran, attorney and state prosecutor. He served nearly a decade in elected office as a councilman and state legislator while he managed a local business. He was recognized as a Top 10 Legislator and was the primary sponsor of Voter ID and a regulatory reform bill that eliminated more than 1,400 regulations.

He deployed to the Middle East in 2017-18. Additionally from 2019-20, Murry served as a full-time legal assistance attorney helping soldiers and their family members, as well as military retirees with their legal needs.

He is also a licensed pharmacist, serves as an adjunct teacher at the Regent University School of Law, and previously served as an executive leader in the N.C. Judicial Branch.

Murry has assembled a committee of current and former elected officials to help the campaign. Visit www.JoinTom.com for more information.