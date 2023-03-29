A man wanted on an attempted murder charge from Carteret County was arrested following a two-county chase Monday.

Crhistian Jovani Osorio-Cruz, 23, of Newport, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and misdemeanor counts of failure to stop for siren, driving while license is revoked, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and multiple driving infractions.

A magistrate issued a $250,000 bond on the Iredell charges and additional $650,000 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle from Carteret County.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Monday, members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) unit received information about a person wanted for attempted murder in Carteret County was traveling toward Iredell.

Campbell said Osorio-Cruz was wanted for stabbing someone and stealing the victim’s vehicle and was headed toward Iredell.

Deputies spotted the stolen 2016 GMC Canyon as it passed the 154 mile maker on Interstate 40. Deputy Timothy Sharpe and Lt. Chris Stone attempted to stop the vehicle but it accelerated and did not stop, Campbell said. Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle and requested assistance as neared the Catawba County line.

Catawba County deployed stop sticks at the 135 mile marker striking the left front tire on the stolen GMC. Osorio-Cruz swerved toward the Catawba County deputies as he passed, Campbell said.

The pursuit continued until Osorio-Cruz lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop, Campbell said. He then fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody, Campbell said.

Osorio-Cruz’s history includes misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and DWI and driving while license is revoked.