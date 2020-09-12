Atlanta Braves' fan Gene Hager has his likeness in the stands at Truist Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 98, Gene Hager has been a fan of the Atlanta Braves since the team’s beginnings in Georgia more than 50 years ago.

He’s been to a few games with his son, Bobby over the years.

With no fans in the seats at Truist Park this year due to COVID-19 and Hager’s health problems he cannot be there in person, but he’s there in spirit.

His daughter, Sherri, bought one of the cutouts that sit in the seats to represent fans. For this year, Hager's likeness is seen in section 115 at Truist Park.

Sherri explained that when the team announced they were selling the cardboard cutouts for charity earlier this year, she decided to buy one for her dad. “We thought it might perk him up when he saw his cutout there when he watches the games,” she said.

Hager said she thinks her dad’s cutout might represent the oldest fan at Truist Field.

She said he’s been a fan of the Braves since the team moved to Atlanta in the mid-1960s. “I guess it’s that it’s the closest team to here,” she said as to why her dad has rooted for the Braves even in the days when they weren’t among the top teams in Major League Baseball.