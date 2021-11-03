Atkins, West, Whitfield reelected; Brawley wins spot on school board

“We have a real opportunity to educate the public on how the infrastructure works. We have not done a good enough job of that,” Atkins said. “We’ve been brunt of the complaints, and understandably so, but we need to channel that energy to NCDOT to make ourselves heard.”

Atkins believes that his reelection, along with that of West, signifies an approval of how the current Board of Commissioners is handling that growth.

“The voters demonstrated that they’re supportive of the direction the town’s headed,” Atkins said. “People like the work that the board is doing.”

West, who won his second term on the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, also won in a landslide over his challenger Michael Cabe. The incumbent commissioner earned 60.31% of the vote to Cabe’s 38.85%.

“I’m honored that the citizens of Mooresville have chosen to allow me to continue to serve for another four years,” West said. “I look forward to finishing all the great things that we started during my first term.”