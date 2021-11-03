Atkins, West, Whitfield reelected; Brawley wins spot on school board

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.
“I am very humbled by the turnout and to serve another term,” he said. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence that the voters of Mooresville showed yesterday and I’m looking forward to the next two years.”
Atkins won his sixth consecutive term as mayor Tuesday night, defeating challenger Douglas Nesbitt by a wide margin, earning 64% of the vote to Nesbitt’s 35.46%. Just over 3,100 voters turned out to vote in the first of two municipal elections that will be held in Mooresville in the next five months.
“I want to commend my opponent. He ran a very good, positive, and clean campaign,” Atkins said. “I got to know Doug during the election and I think he’s a great guy and I appreciate his willingness to step up and serve.
“I was not anticipating the dominant result that we got last night.”
A key issue in the mayoral election was how each candidate planned to address the ever-growing and ever-expanding nature that Mooresville has become known for, with a key focus on the infrastructure.
“We have a real opportunity to educate the public on how the infrastructure works. We have not done a good enough job of that,” Atkins said. “We’ve been brunt of the complaints, and understandably so, but we need to channel that energy to NCDOT to make ourselves heard.”
Atkins believes that his reelection, along with that of West, signifies an approval of how the current Board of Commissioners is handling that growth.
“The voters demonstrated that they’re supportive of the direction the town’s headed,” Atkins said. “People like the work that the board is doing.”
West, who won his second term on the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, also won in a landslide over his challenger Michael Cabe. The incumbent commissioner earned 60.31% of the vote to Cabe’s 38.85%.
“I’m honored that the citizens of Mooresville have chosen to allow me to continue to serve for another four years,” West said. “I look forward to finishing all the great things that we started during my first term.”
The town of Mooresville will have a few months off before holding another municipal election in the spring of 2022. Because of the delays in receiving the results from the 2020 Census, the redistricting that is required by law to occur before ward elections can be held would not have been done in time for the Nov. 2 election.
Elections for two more commissioner seats, Ward 3, currently held by Barbara Whittington, and Ward 4, currently held by Lisa Qualls, will take place in either April or May of 2022. Filing for those seats begins Dec. 6.
Mooresville Graded School Board of Education
Incumbent Greg Whitfield was the most popular candidate in the Mooresville Graded School Board race with 1,268 ballots (23.03%) cast for him, ahead of the second-place Rakeem J. Brawley's 1,145 (20.80%). Those totals earned the two of them their spots on the board in its next term.
In order behind the two winners were Jay Goodman, 914 (16.60%); Tamiara Crowder, 739 (13.42%); Scarlett Overbay-Inman, 643 (11.68%); Kate Pettigrew, 536 (9.74%); and Lisa Burleyson, 240 (4.36%). Write-in candidates received 20 (0.36%) votes.