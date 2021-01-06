At the Hiddenite Center

Entries sought for Regional Artist Exhibit's youth division
The youth division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of March.
The youth division is open to all students in grades K-12. The deadline for entry is Feb. 23 by 4 p.m. Work submitted after the designated date and time will not be accepted for competition. All work should be submitted to the center’s Lucas Mansion, located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Entry forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the Lucas Mansion upon request.
Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two pieces per student of current works completed in March 2020 through February 2021 and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. All media is accepted for the youth divisions K-grade two; elementary grades three-five; middle school grades six-eight; high school grades nine-12. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.
All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. All works on paper must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Any framed work must be wired for hanging. Display pedestals for three-dimensional works will be provided. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with the gallery curator prior to entry. If a work falls due to a poor hanging device, the work will not be rehung and will not be eligible for judging.
All competition entries will be viewed by a qualified judge who will select one first place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. An award will be given to each first place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
The exhibit will be free and open to the public through the month of March during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are asked to call to schedule a gallery tour. The exhibit will also be available for virtual viewing on the website, www.hiddenitearts.org, Facebook page, and Enews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the artists reception and awards ceremony will not be possible. First place and honorable mention awards will be announced. First place cash awards are made possible by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Friends membership support.
Adult Artist Exhibition and Competition planned
Regional adult artists are encouraged to plan to participate in the Hiddenite Center’s annual Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition that will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April.
The deadline for entry in the adult division is by 4 p.m. March 23.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, www.NCArts.org. Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston-Salem Foundation, the N.C. Arts Council, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.