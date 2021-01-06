At the Hiddenite Center

Entries sought for Regional Artist Exhibit's youth division

The youth division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of March.

The youth division is open to all students in grades K-12. The deadline for entry is Feb. 23 by 4 p.m. Work submitted after the designated date and time will not be accepted for competition. All work should be submitted to the center’s Lucas Mansion, located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Entry forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the Lucas Mansion upon request.

Artists are asked to submit a maximum of two pieces per student of current works completed in March 2020 through February 2021 and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece should exhibit space become limited. All media is accepted for the youth divisions K-grade two; elementary grades three-five; middle school grades six-eight; high school grades nine-12. Last year’s first place winners in the youth division are encouraged to exhibit but will not be eligible to win again in the same category.

