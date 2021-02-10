AT&T adds LTE tower to improve coverage in Iredell County

Harmony and northern Iredell County got a boost recently as a new cell phone tower was built by AT&T.

According to the company's press release, it will improve coverage in Harmony and along U.S. 21 and N.C. 901, as well as the surrounding areas.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said Michael Walker, regional director for external affairs for AT&T North Carolina. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer also praised it as it is expected to benefit residents and businesses by providing better coverage.

“As a small business owner, and a parent, I understand the critical importance of reliable wireless networks, both for keeping families connected and for powering economic growth,” Sawyer said. “And it is particularly important for rural areas and small towns. I’m committed to continuing to work with my colleagues at the General Assembly to preserve the public policies that encourage the investment of private capital in North Carolina and lead to announcements like this.”