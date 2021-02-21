At Celeste, we strive to thrive in and out of the hive

Walking down the halls within Celeste Henkel Elementary, I can hear laughter, cheering, and various responses to teacher-posed questions. As students pass me in the halls, I receive waves and a series of greetings that not only make me smile outwardly but warm my heart.

Approaching the second-grade hall, I spot Mrs. Behrendt, our school counselor, talking quietly with a student as he walks Toby, our school therapy dog. Once again, I smile to myself and proceed to enter a classroom quietly. The students are actively engaged in various activities while the teacher circulates the classroom, assisting when needed. A student stops me and says, “I lost a tooth last night.” I instantly respond, “I hope you had a visit from the tooth fairy.” Her eyes widen, followed by a nod and a thumbs up — the tooth fairy was faithful once again.

I slip out quietly and head up the stairs to visit our fourth and fifth-grade classrooms. Many students are eager to share their learning, and I am keen to hear about their acquired knowledge. No, I’m not describing our school before the pandemic; it’s what is happening every day since we re-opened our doors on Aug. 17, 2020.