At 101, Hazel Weisner still makes sure her voice is heard each election

Hazel Weisner voted in a presidential election for the 14th time on Tuesday when she cast her ballot at New Hope Community Center in Union Grove. She has voted for more than 80 years now, but she doesn't consider herself political.

"I'm not into politics, but of course, I think everyone should vote," Weisner said. "It's the only way we have a say in our government."

While the Board of Elections couldn't confirm Weisner is the county's oldest voter at 101 years old — it's still verifying the final results of the 2020 election in Iredell County — there's a good chance she is. The year she was born, 1919, the 19th amendment was passed by Congress. A year later, it was ratified by enough states to become part of the Constitution.

Needless to say, she's seen a lot of change in America's politics over the years.

Weisner said she's proud to have voted all the way from Franklin D. Roosevelt to this week's election for president. She said she's voted at New Hope in Union Grove for as long as she can remember and appreciates the poll workers as they greet her with a smile when she makes her way into her precinct each election.