Astronauts are their own—and only—first responders

When it gets real

Every Monday morning in Houston, representatives from six divisions of the Astronaut Office meet. One is from the safety team. Safety is a constant conversation, Marshburn said. The astronauts put great faith in the engineering of every part and process but still follow the Russian proverb: trust but verify. They ask questions about individual steps in the process: “What happens then?” Their focus always is on doing their job right, and they have to balance that with staying safe.

Marshburn remembers focusing on the risk at two particular moments. After the months of training and practice for his first flight and first spacewalk, in 2009, everything seemed rote and planned. Then, on launch day, he got in the elevator to the top of the rocket.

“It’s making noise. It’s groaning; it’s creaking,” he said. “The super-cold fuel is creating ice that’s falling off the outside. There’s no one else there, except for the close-out crew. Everybody else is away in case it explodes.”

On the space station, he would make three spacewalks during that mission.