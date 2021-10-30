Astronaut’s families provide emotional gravity, create their own Mission Control

Astronauts’ wives took on the family burdens during months of training, the stress of the mission and the post-flight publicity tours. If approached by media, the company line was: “proud, thrilled and happy,” a phrase credited to Rene Carpenter. Carpenter, who died last year, was married to Scott Carpenter, one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and the second American to orbit the earth. She wrote for Life magazine that astronauts’ wives “present gallant faces to the world, and inside we are as tough as the heat shield that arcs behind our husbands’ backs.”

Families tracked their astronaut’s mission through the “squawk box,” a radio speaker in their home that carried the radio traffic between Mission Control and the crew.

“You could sit there for hours and just listen,” Jay Lovell, son of Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell, told PBS. “It was always on. It was basically like listening to a radio show, a drama or a mystery show. Of course, unless you knew the jargon you were totally lost. Everything at NASA was abbreviated. That’s just how they talked.”