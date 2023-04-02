March is Women’s History Month, and I almost let it get by me without recognizing it. The observance of Women’s History Month began in California in 1978 as Women’s History Day, then it later became Women’s History Week, then finally Women’s History Month in 1987. One of the proclamations along the way stated that “men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed.” Women’s History Month is a time to recognize those contributions and to celebrate the successes of women.

I have 15 assistant district attorneys in my office. I am lucky as the district attorney, as well as a member of our community, to have this talented group of attorneys dedicated to fighting for victims and keeping our communities safe. Of these 15 assistant district attorneys, eight are women. During this Women’s History Month, I would like to recognize this special group of women.

Carrie Nitzu has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2002 (well it was not my office back then; I was an assistant district attorney at that time too). Carrie is from Statesville, and she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts in history. She graduated from law school at North Carolina Central University.

Elizabeth Floyd has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2006 (we were assistant district attorneys together too). Elizabeth is from Mooresville, and she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and peace, war and defense. She graduated from law school at Franklin Pierce School of Law in New Hampshire.

Crystal Beale has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2009 (we worked together as assistant district attorneys from 1999-2002). Crystal is from Mooresville, and she graduated from Erskine College with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She graduated from law school at Wake Forest University.

Reagan Hill has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2011. Reagan is from Statesville, and she graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in history. She graduated from law school at North Carolina Central University.

Courtney Marlowe has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2015. Courtney is from Taylorsville, and she graduated from Campbell University with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. She graduated from law school at North Carolina Central University.

Regina Mahoney has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2018. Regina is from New City, New York, and she graduated from Binghamton University with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, politics and law. She graduated from law school at St. John’s University in Queens.

Megan Powell has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2020. Megan is from Fort Mill, S.C., and she graduated from Winthrop University with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and psychology. She graduated from law school at the Charlotte School of Law.

Autumn Rushton has been an assistant district attorney in my office since 2020. Autumn is from Rocky Mount, and she graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in economics. She graduated from law school at Campbell University.

All of these women work in demanding jobs with dedication and professionalism. They spend most of their days in court, fighting for justice and standing up for victims. When court is over, many of them serve on boards and in groups that serve our community. I tell them that they are rock stars, and this month, I want to recognize and thank them. They are an important part of our community, and they are excellent role models for women everywhere.