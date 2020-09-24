As protests near 100 days, Elowehi Onole said there is no plan to stop in Statesville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been almost 100 days since Elowehi Onole and Statesville4Change began protesting the Iredell County Confederate Memorial statue in downtown Statesville, but they aren't going anywhere anytime soon, said Onole, who also goes by the name Storm.

The protests have seen anywhere from a handful to a few dozen protesters, but Onole has been there every evening for 92 days.

"We knew it would be a long haul," she said. "We're growing on people. This might sound weird, but there's a lot more white support than there was before. I think we're growing on people. I'm not sure they knew what to think of us initially."

There was anxiety from some residents about their goals, she said, as some other cities have seen protests turn violent or destroy similar statues. But Onole said her goal has been to have the statue removed from county property. The statue is located in front of the Government Center on Center Street.

"It starts with the statue. The statue should be the easiest of all of it," Onole said. "It's emblematic of the issues that we face as a community and as a nation and planet. If a community embraces a monument that denigrates our community and neighbors, then that community does not seem well-prepared for changing a system that's in place and the fundamental issues involved with it."