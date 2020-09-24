As protests near 100 days, Elowehi Onole said there is no plan to stop in Statesville

It's been almost 100 days since Elowehi Onole and Statesville4Change began protesting the Iredell County Confederate Memorial statue in downtown Statesville, but they aren't going anywhere anytime soon, said Onole, who also goes by the name Storm.
The protests have seen anywhere from a handful to a few dozen protesters, but Onole has been there every evening for 92 days.
"We knew it would be a long haul," she said. "We're growing on people. This might sound weird, but there's a lot more white support than there was before. I think we're growing on people. I'm not sure they knew what to think of us initially."
There was anxiety from some residents about their goals, she said, as some other cities have seen protests turn violent or destroy similar statues. But Onole said her goal has been to have the statue removed from county property. The statue is located in front of the Government Center on Center Street.
"It starts with the statue. The statue should be the easiest of all of it," Onole said. "It's emblematic of the issues that we face as a community and as a nation and planet. If a community embraces a monument that denigrates our community and neighbors, then that community does not seem well-prepared for changing a system that's in place and the fundamental issues involved with it."
The statue remains a source of controversy in Statesville. Iredell County commissioners remain against moving it to another location and said on several occasions they have no plans to do so. In an online poll from the Record & Landmark in June, 61.2% want to leave the statue as is, 33.3% voted to remove it entirely and 5.5% wanted it moved it to a new location.
Confrontations
Not everything has gone smoothly for Onole and her fellow protesters.
In August, a scuffle ensued between counterprotesters and Michael Lee King. However, only King was arrested; Statesville police charged him with simple assault and resisting a public officer.
A day later, Storm and several others were arrested by Statesville police for disorderly conduct. Onole said they're being represented by a lawyer working pro bono and are looking to have the charges dismissed.
In response to that, the county commissioners elected to enforce a law, the Public Property Ordinance, that they said allowed them to ban protesters after business hours. That incident to the protests move from in front of the statue to further down Center Street.
Onole said statue opponents have been harassed and attacked on more than one occasion, including an incident on Sept. 23 where a man sprayed them with what looked to be a can of wasp spray. According to the police summary and police Chief David Addison, a man also claimed he and his dog were struck with another substance. Addison said that since officers weren't there, no arrests were made but that either party could seek warrants.
Onole said confrontations have been verbal for the most part, but a few, like last week's incident, have gotten physical.
She said that her and other protesters have made it more of a point to report physical confrontations to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Statesville Police Deparment, but said she hadn't felt like some earlier complaints were taken seriously.
Ongoing challenges
In spite of all that, the protests continue.
"We're not like we're asking them to stick some dynamite and blow it to pieces or anything; if we did, I'd understand. I understand people's connection to history and think that's very important," Onole said.
But she doesn't feel as if people fully understand what the Confederate States of America stood for, pointing out historical documents that she said make it clear how the Confederacy viewed slavery and Black people.
"If people want to talk about history and heritage, it has to be given context, too," she said.
She said she hopes that the conversation over the statue can move forward and that common ground and empathy can be found among other residents. She doesn't expect change to come from the current local leaders.
"As far as I can tell, with the people in power right now, they aren't interested in change," Onole said.
Personal involvement
Onole also is well aware of the criticism of her as a white woman leading the protest. Some protest critics point this out and ask whether Black protesters are there with her.
She sees that criticism differently.
"We get that a lot, 'But you're white,'" she said. "I have a problem with that, as if it excuses me from caring or excuses me from action.
"The communities of color, oppressed groups, minority groups, each in their own way have fought generation after generation after generation for these tiny bits of change. White people are the ones who have been at the wheel since the beginning.
"In order for this to happen, white people have to stand up and make it happen. That's the unfortunate reality of the system we have. People in power look like me, except they're male. It's our turn to step up."
Along with the protests, Onole said that she and others have worked to get more people, particularly Blacks, registered to vote and have looked at ways to address a number of housing issues in the city.
