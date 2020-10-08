Arts council accepting applications for CARES for Arts grant

The Iredell Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9.

The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people. In many counties, local arts councils will receive the funds and then sub-grant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients.

Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups or LLC’s and nonprofit organizations with 25% or more arts programming are eligible to apply to for a North Carolina CARES for Arts grant to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020. The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits (including contractors), on-going operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures. Applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses. Documents such as receipts, bill/invoices, monthly financial statements, and payroll ledgers will be considered.