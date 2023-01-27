 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artists encouraged to become part of Downtown Statesville Spring Art Crawl

4.22 ArtCrawl_7.JPG

Shannon Eversole and Hugo Herrera admire art during a previous Downtown Statesville Spring Art Crawl.

 Record & Landmark file photo

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is accepting applications from artists who wish to apply to be considered for participation in the Spring Art Crawl set for March 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Downtown Statesville.

The artist deadline for application submission is March 7.

All artists, even if they are a past participant, must submit three images of their work, along with the application, and specify the medium used. All work must be original fine art created by the applicant. The artist fee for this event is $20 and artists are responsible for all items required to display artwork in their assigned location.

Visit the website to complete the application and pay the artist fee: https://www.downtownstatesville.com/springartcrawl

For more information about this event, contact the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation at 704-878-3436 or email: liz@downtownstatesvillenc.org.

