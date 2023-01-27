Artists encouraged to become part of Downtown Statesville Spring Art Crawl

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is accepting applications from artists who wish to apply to be considered for participation in the Spring Art Crawl set for March 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Downtown Statesville.

All artists, even if they are a past participant, must submit three images of their work, along with the application, and specify the medium used. All work must be original fine art created by the applicant. The artist fee for this event is $20 and artists are responsible for all items required to display artwork in their assigned location.