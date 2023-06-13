The Statesville Christian Women Club luncheon and program Monday will feature Joy Miller from Granite Falls as the guest speaker
The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.
Miller is an artist and she will share her artwork with the club members. She will share the story of her life through her stained glass art. Miller grew up on an Iowa farm and then lived in Johannesburg, South Africa, for 18 years. She moved from broken pieces such as a low sense of self-worth and a broken marriage into a life of wholeness and purpose. She will also talk about her faith.
Keith Rhyne from the Historic Sharpe House will be the featured speaker.
The cost for the meeting is $15 which includes the meal and the programs. Door prizes will be given out.
People are also reading…
For more information or for reservations, call Kay at 704-876-0150.