Arthur Clarke's book requires a closer reading and some serious thought

Who better than a sci-fi writer to peek into the future? The French novelist Jules Verne (1828-1905) based his “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1870) on reports he had read of new inventions and discoveries. Who can forget Captain Nemo and the submarine “Nautilus” and the fight with the giant squid in Disney’s 1954 movie with Kirk Douglas and James Mason?

Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days” (1873) is another good example of what he called his “voyages extraordinaires.” Again, you remember Disney’s 1956 movie starring David Niven, and may not have read Verne’s book.

Steam engines, a major technological breakthrough, made the steamship and the steam-powered locomotive possible, reducing travel time on land and sea. Ships were no longer at the mercy of the winds. The “iron horse” could go longer and faster than the oat-fueled quadruped. Verne wondered how quickly could one go around the globe? Such a question might make for an interesting novel and it did.

Similarly, Clarke speculated on what may be “just around the corner” from 1986. Column length prohibits going into detail on all 15 chapters of his book, so I’ll focus on Chapter 5: “School Days.” See how much sounds familiar.