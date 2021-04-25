'Art took my mind away from evil': Wesley Elliott found healing in painting

Instead of painting on canvas, Wesley C. Elliott, 73, of Troutman, likes to paint on old hand saws. And he likes to paint winter scenes with wildlife and rural landscapes especially. “People seem to particularly like my cabins and old churches,” he said.
I met Wesley on a recent Saturday at the I-40 Flea Market, which has been located on the Old Mountain Road near the intersection with I-40 West since January. Wesley has a display of his work, Elliott’s Art Gallery, in half of one of the two buildings there. One building, at 1968 Old Mountain Road, formerly was Troy’s 50’s Restaurant. The other building, where Wesley displays his art, used to be a convenience store that was part of a service station. There also was a large number of outside vendors on the Saturday morning I was there.
I asked Wesley, an Iredell County native, how he got interested in art in general and in painting in particular. “I began drawing with a pencil in school instead of studying,” he laughed. “Then I moved on to pen and ink and finally into painting.”
Although Wesley usually does not do people, he admires the work of Norman Rockwell, the artist most famous for his many classic Americana covers done for the “Saturday Evening Post” magazine.
Wesley proudly wears a hat identifying him as a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He went into the service after high school at Celeste Henkel, which is now an elementary school, but was then a high school under Principal Tom Poston. Wesley served in the Army for three years and did one tour in South Vietnam.
“Most of the time I was on a 40-foot fiberglass riverine patrol boat, armed with twin Browning M2 .50 caliber “Ma Deuce” Heavy Machine Guns. We were called “River Rats,” and operated with what was sometimes called “the Brown-Water Navy” on the Mekong River.
“I maintained and repaired machine guns and other weapons and kept the boat bases supplied with ammunition.” He said he was not wounded during his tour of duty in South Vietnam, except perhaps, mentally. “Everybody who went to Vietnam came back with problems. If they say they didn’t, they’re liars, or they were just pencil pushers,” he says.
He was a staff sergeant (E-5) with the 458th Transportation Unit, based in Saigon. He arrived in South Vietnam as an armorer just before the Tet Offensive in 1968.
His life has not been easy. He says he was messed up with alcohol and drugs after his military service, but that the Lord saved him and that Janet, his wife of 53 years, stayed with him. Wesley and Janet have two grown children.
And he returned to art after his service to his country. Art helped save him. “Art took my mind away from evil. The beauty in art helped bring me out of my mental problems.”
Wesley saw some paintings on saws while on a visit to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and liked them and decided he could do something similar. He and Janet started going to art shows all over the country. He buys old saws at flea markets and yard sales, carefully sands off the rust and in others ways prepares them, paints them with primer and then uses them as his canvases. He also does more traditional framed pictures on regular fabric canvas and can create customized designs.
Wesley stated that he has sold 15,050 of his artistic works in 51 years. I commented on how that was a very precise number and he said he keeps careful record of his sales.
He has also taught painting in continuing education classes at Mitchell Community College. He mentions he has also been influenced by another instructor at Mitchell Community College, Edrie Knight, whom he met at art shows and competitions. Edrie works primarily in water colors, Wesley said. She has been a friend and has encouraged him, he added.
***
The I-40 Flea Market also hosts a cruise-in for antique and customized vehicles on Friday evenings from 4-8 p.m. The flea market is also open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission and parking are free.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”