'Art took my mind away from evil': Wesley Elliott found healing in painting

“Most of the time I was on a 40-foot fiberglass riverine patrol boat, armed with twin Browning M2 .50 caliber “Ma Deuce” Heavy Machine Guns. We were called “River Rats,” and operated with what was sometimes called “the Brown-Water Navy” on the Mekong River.

“I maintained and repaired machine guns and other weapons and kept the boat bases supplied with ammunition.” He said he was not wounded during his tour of duty in South Vietnam, except perhaps, mentally. “Everybody who went to Vietnam came back with problems. If they say they didn’t, they’re liars, or they were just pencil pushers,” he says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was a staff sergeant (E-5) with the 458th Transportation Unit, based in Saigon. He arrived in South Vietnam as an armorer just before the Tet Offensive in 1968.

His life has not been easy. He says he was messed up with alcohol and drugs after his military service, but that the Lord saved him and that Janet, his wife of 53 years, stayed with him. Wesley and Janet have two grown children.

And he returned to art after his service to his country. Art helped save him. “Art took my mind away from evil. The beauty in art helped bring me out of my mental problems.”