Art show and cornhole tournament planned at Fuzion Teen Center

Art, food, fun and cornhole are all planned at the Fuzion Teen Center in August and all are welcome to come enjoy the fun.

On Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. the community is invited to visit the center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, to view a variety of artwork that the teens at the center have been working on. In a release, Sarah Allen, executive director of the center, shared that “the teens at the Fuzion Teen Center have been working hard and creating lots of amazing art work and want to show off their masterpieces to their family, friends and the public.”

The work that will be displayed at the art show is the result of different classes and will include record art, jewelry designs, canvas painting, puddle paintings, abstract linoleum, graffiti art T-shirts, photos and paper art.

The cooking/baking class will also display their work as they will be providing the appetizers for the art show. Food Lion will be among those donating food for the cooking class’ appetizers that day, and Orlan Kimble, head chef at Lake Norman Regional who volunteers each week at the center, will be assisting the class during the event.

Some of the items on their appetizer menu will include caprese puffs, grilled vegetables, fruit kabobs, falafel balls and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}