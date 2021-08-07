Art show and cornhole tournament planned at Fuzion Teen Center

Art, food, fun and cornhole are all planned at the Fuzion Teen Center in August and all are welcome to come enjoy the fun.
On Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. the community is invited to visit the center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, to view a variety of artwork that the teens at the center have been working on. In a release, Sarah Allen, executive director of the center, shared that “the teens at the Fuzion Teen Center have been working hard and creating lots of amazing art work and want to show off their masterpieces to their family, friends and the public.”
The work that will be displayed at the art show is the result of different classes and will include record art, jewelry designs, canvas painting, puddle paintings, abstract linoleum, graffiti art T-shirts, photos and paper art.
The cooking/baking class will also display their work as they will be providing the appetizers for the art show. Food Lion will be among those donating food for the cooking class’ appetizers that day, and Orlan Kimble, head chef at Lake Norman Regional who volunteers each week at the center, will be assisting the class during the event.
Some of the items on their appetizer menu will include caprese puffs, grilled vegetables, fruit kabobs, falafel balls and more.
In addition to the show, there will be a cornhole tournament taking place and a quilt, donated by Cheryl Barrett, will be raffled off. Free food, which will include hot dogs, chips and s’mores, will also available.
A special video will be shown featuring teens as they talk about the center and what it means to them.
Allen noted that “Fuzion is a loving, safe place where all teens can come to have fun, try different activities, receive tutoring and eat dinner all for free, while exploring faith in a comfortable environment.”
During the school year, she said that between 50-70 teens come by the center on Mondays from 4-7 p.m., at which time they can join in a variety of fun activities, small groups and dinner.
“We feel very blessed they all choose to come hang out at Fuzion,” Allen said.
Activities available on Mondays for the teens include cooking/baking, 9 Square in the Air, painting, photography, lawn darts, GAGA Ball, basketball, facials/skin care, trade programs, jewelry making, 3D printing, life skills, tutoring, football/soccer and drama.
Additional volunteers are needed at the center for it to be open another day. Those who would be willing to share their time and teach a class are encouraged to contact Allen at 252-412-4004.