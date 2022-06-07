Art in the Park set to return Saturday after two-year hiatus

Art in the Park is back this weekend as Martin Luther King Jr. Park will host a number of local artists who will be sharing their work.

“Art does so much for us. It promotes creativity and expression. It can help us connect to different ideas, cultures and connect to each other. Listening to music together or experiencing visual arts can connect us as a community, it helps us just feel good about ourselves, others, and our community,” John Koppelmeyer of the Iredell Arts Council said.

The event is set for Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the sixth edition of the event as it was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. Koppelmeyer said there will be music, dance, dozens of visual artists showcasing their artwork, and sculptures around the lake, as well as kids activities provided by Iredell Museums, food trucks, beer and other beverages.

Art in the Park event is a free community event created through a partnership between the City of Statesville Recreation & Parks Department and the Iredell Arts Council, designed to showcase cultural arts according to a press release.

Live music at the park’s amphitheater starts off at 11 a.m. with the Friends Band, followed by Fair Sound at 1:30 p.m.

Local food trucks, Authentic by Zee (Jamaican & Caribbean food) and Foxy Roxy’s Pizza Truck (New York-style pizza) plan to be there, and beer can be purchased from Red Buffalo Brewing Company as well.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park is at 911 Lakewood Drive.

