Art brought Barbara Morrison, Eric Carle together

The paths of the two artistically inclined lovers began, at least for Morrison, when she followed her sister Pat to New York, Borders said. Morrison lived in Greenwich Village as she pursued fashion design as one of her artistic pursuits. Eventually, she would get a job at the later for the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Cloisters, a branch of the famous museum.

That would lead to her continued involvement in the art community, which is where she met Carle.

“I would say the wind beneath his wings because she was an artist, too. And he always said she was the best editor,” Borders said.

While Carle’s career would lead to more than 70 books that sold 145 million copies all over the world, Borders remembers him as a humble and generous man. She recalled a young woman at a restaurant in Rolling Rock peeking over the menu, trying to figure out if she was looking at the famous author and illustrator. She eventually asked, and Carle confirmed her suspicion.

“She was speechless; she cried,” Borders said. “And so he looked at her and said, ‘Would you like to have my autograph?” She said, ‘Oh, yes.’ So he autographed the menu for her. So that’s one story that just shows his personality.”

Eventually, Carle and Morrison would start the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art after a trip to Japan, where they were inspired by the art museums for children there. The museum they began in Amherst, Massachusetts, would display picture book art, especially from children’s books. It has hosted more than 800,000 visitors since its opening on Morrison’s 62nd birthday on Nov. 22, 2002, the museum’s website says.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.