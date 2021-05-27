Art brought Barbara Morrison, Eric Carle together

Author and illustrator Eric Carle died earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of entertaining children and their parents through his books.
Part of the story of the illustrator of “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” and author-illustrator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” ties into Statesville, as Barbara Morrison, better known as Bobbie, met him in New York years after she graduated from Statesville High School. Morrison preceded Carle in death in 2015 at the age of 76, but in life, the two shared an appreciation for art that brought them together.
For her childhood friend, Sara Borders, she recalled that Morrison and Carle’s first date came after Morrison’s friend in New York went on a date with the author.
“That’s how she met Eric Carle because she was in the art community. And the interesting story is that she was babysitting for her friend who works for the museum, and her friend had a date with Eric Carle. And after that, he called her, and they began to go out,” Borders said.
But even with the unusual path to their first date, Carle was quickly smitten by Morrison.
“Eric said to me is that ‘My first time I went to take Bobbie out to dinner, she gave me a white rose’” Borders said. “He said, ‘I knew that was it.’”
Morrison, the daughter of a prominent Statesville doctor, Dr. James Rudy Morrison, would go on to marry the famed author and illustrator in 1973.
The paths of the two artistically inclined lovers began, at least for Morrison, when she followed her sister Pat to New York, Borders said. Morrison lived in Greenwich Village as she pursued fashion design as one of her artistic pursuits. Eventually, she would get a job at the later for the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Cloisters, a branch of the famous museum.
That would lead to her continued involvement in the art community, which is where she met Carle.
“I would say the wind beneath his wings because she was an artist, too. And he always said she was the best editor,” Borders said.
While Carle’s career would lead to more than 70 books that sold 145 million copies all over the world, Borders remembers him as a humble and generous man. She recalled a young woman at a restaurant in Rolling Rock peeking over the menu, trying to figure out if she was looking at the famous author and illustrator. She eventually asked, and Carle confirmed her suspicion.
“She was speechless; she cried,” Borders said. “And so he looked at her and said, ‘Would you like to have my autograph?” She said, ‘Oh, yes.’ So he autographed the menu for her. So that’s one story that just shows his personality.”
Eventually, Carle and Morrison would start the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art after a trip to Japan, where they were inspired by the art museums for children there. The museum they began in Amherst, Massachusetts, would display picture book art, especially from children’s books. It has hosted more than 800,000 visitors since its opening on Morrison’s 62nd birthday on Nov. 22, 2002, the museum’s website says.
