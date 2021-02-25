Army National Guard makes first recruitment visit to an Iredell County school in nearly a year

Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Michael Hancock hasn’t been able to go into schools since the pandemic began so on Thursday, he had the North Carolina Army National Guard set up outside at the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS).

Students got an up-close look at a Humvee and other military vehicles and equipment as Hancock and other members of the National Guard made their pitches to start the recruitment process.

“Because of COVID, we had no opportunity to educate the students in Iredell County about the opportunities they have in the National Guard,” Hancock said. He said it was nearly a year since his last visit to an Iredell County school.

He spoke on how joining the National Guard can help cover college expenses while learning skills that can be applied in the military and the civilian world. “Even if they don’t want to go with college, we can still help them get a civilian job after high school.”

National Guard members spoke to students about their experiences in aviation, engineering, mechanical, medical, administrative and other fields while showing off some of the equipment, including a robot used for handling explosives that is used by those in the explosive ordnance disposal field. Students also watched as one of the National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters circled overhead for a short time Thursday morning.

