A surprise birthday tea was held in honor of Marilyn Armlin, seated center, at the Historic Sharpe House on June 10. Those in attendance were Armlin’s sister, Elinor Broga from Florida, Armlin’s daughter, Jacqueline Brown, Vicki Howell, Armlin’s granddaughter Adaire Schwartz, hostess of the party, and Faye Goodman, Marge Haas and Brenda Schwartz. Arrangements for the party were made with Keith Rhyne, manager of the Historic Sharpe House.
Armlin honored at surprise birthday at Historic Sharpe House
