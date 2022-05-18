Arkansas woman killed in accident at Lowe's Distribution

An Arkansas woman died Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer, driven by her boyfriend, ran over her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Distribution on Tomlin Mill Road, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle M. Klump, 34, of El Dorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Matt Burleyson said Klump was near the wheels of the tractor on the passenger side and her boyfriend pulled the truck forward. He did not know she was near the wheels, Burleyson said.

He said the initial investigation is that this was an accident.

The boyfriend, also from Arkansas, was taken to the hospital for treatment.