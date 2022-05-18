 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Arkansas woman killed in accident at Lowe's Distribution

  • Updated
  • 0

An Arkansas woman died Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer, driven by her boyfriend, ran over her in the parking lot of Lowe’s Distribution on Tomlin Mill Road, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle M. Klump, 34, of El Dorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Matt Burleyson said Klump was near the wheels of the tractor on the passenger side and her boyfriend pulled the truck forward. He did not know she was near the wheels, Burleyson said.

He said the initial investigation is that this was an accident.

The boyfriend, also from Arkansas, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerians turn to charcoal as cooking gas prices soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert