Aristan and Crafters' Expo to be virtual this weekend

The Fall 2020 Statesville Artisan & Crafters’ Expo will be a virtual show this year. It will take place Nov. 21-22 on Facebook. Admission is free, and items for sale include unique home décor, handbags, soap, artwork and more. All items for sale are handmade by the event vendors; there are no direct sales or mass merchandise companies.

Melissa Friend has organized craft shows since 2007 and in 2010 officially took over the full coordination of the Statesville Artisan and Crafters’ Expo. These spring and fall events bring together a variety of artisans, crafters and local businesses, which provides shoppers with a large variety of handmade items to purchase.

“This year it is especially crucial for people to choose to support local businesses. It’s been a hard year for most, but we have the opportunity to help families that depend on income from their small business when we choose to ‘shop small'," Friend said.

Shopping local makes a direct impact on our communities. It allows small businesses to thrive while building a strong community through growing relationships. Handmade items are a great option for people to find unique gifts or items to enjoy personally.