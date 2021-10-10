 Skip to main content
Area veterans coffee group to meet Oct. 14
alert top story

Area veterans coffee group to meet Oct. 14

Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. “Under the Sails” on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Sponsored by Carolina Caring, the gathering is free and a great place to relax with a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and socialize with other veterans.

This month’s guest speakers include N.C. Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Jared Weaver and Mike Cloy from Veterans Services of the Carolinas, who will be discussing the Veterans Treatment Court program for Catawba County.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

