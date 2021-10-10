Area veterans coffee group to meet Oct. 14

Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. “Under the Sails” on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Sponsored by Carolina Caring, the gathering is free and a great place to relax with a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and socialize with other veterans.

This month’s guest speakers include N.C. Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Jared Weaver and Mike Cloy from Veterans Services of the Carolinas, who will be discussing the Veterans Treatment Court program for Catawba County.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.