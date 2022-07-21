Area church to host American Red Cross blood drive

The urgent need for blood donations remains a critical concern. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help meet this need by hosting the “Be-a-Lifesaver” blood drive from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at 148 Lazy Lane, Mooresville.

“We sometimes marvel at the lifesaving acts of heroes,” President Kevin J. Holderness, an area faith leader for the church in Gastonia, said. “But small, everyday acts can have essential impacts on others too. Giving blood is an action that makes us all lifesaving heroes.”

To thanks donors, the American Red Cross will give blood donors a $10 gift certificate from a selection of participating merchants and enter them in a sweepstakes to win gasoline for a year.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are invited to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter “be-a-lifesaver” in the search box.