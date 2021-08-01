Area church to host 15-week ‘Perspectives’ course

Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.
The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.
The course examines the story of God fulfilling His promises from four vantage points or “perspectives” — Biblical, historical, cultural and strategic. The Biblical and historical sections establish the foundation of our confidence in the historic fact of God’s persistent work to make His name known to the nations from the dawn of history until today. The cultural and strategic sections highlight that we are in the midst of a “do-able” task. These sections confirm the Biblical and historical hope we have with the invitation to collaborate with God in His mission.
From Genesis to the prophets, Jesus to the early Church, and St. Augustine to the present, students learn how God moves, how the global Church responds, and the remaining task of world evangelization. “Perspectives” is not a course solely about world missions or only for those individuals that see themselves as international missionaries. It’s a study program rooted in Scripture clarifying each believer’s remarkable opportunity to co-labor with God in His global purpose.
To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the above website.