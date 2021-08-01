Area church to host 15-week ‘Perspectives’ course

Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.

The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.

The course examines the story of God fulfilling His promises from four vantage points or “perspectives” — Biblical, historical, cultural and strategic. The Biblical and historical sections establish the foundation of our confidence in the historic fact of God’s persistent work to make His name known to the nations from the dawn of history until today. The cultural and strategic sections highlight that we are in the midst of a “do-able” task. These sections confirm the Biblical and historical hope we have with the invitation to collaborate with God in His mission.