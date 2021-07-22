Applications available for Fall Art Crawl in Downtown Statesville

Downtown Statesville Development Corp. is accepting applications from artists for the Fall Art Crawl from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in downtown Statesville. The deadline for applications is Aug. 30. To apply and pay the artist fee, visit downtownstatesville.com/fallartcrawl.

All artists, even if they are a past participant, must submit three images of their work, along with the application, and specify the medium used. All work must be original fine art created by the applicant.

The artist fee is $20. Artists are responsible for all items required to display artwork in their assigned location.

This event is sponsored by Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and sponsored by Cordian Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.