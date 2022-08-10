Applicants being accepted for Leadership Statesville class

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Statesville program.

Leadership Statesville is a nine-month program whose mission is to cultivate and connect the leadership community in Statesville and Iredell County by:

Providing hands-on leader development, education, and local connections to optimize participants' impact in their businesses, nonprofit groups and the community-at-large.

Enhancing growth by connecting to state and regional leadership resources and providing alumni avenues to use individual strengths and talents to benefit the local area.

A full day each month is dedicated to exploring the inner workings of the region’s government, educational system, economic development, service organizations, regional issues, leisure, culture, health services and public safety. Class members have the opportunity to learn about and practice skills critical to working with volunteers and groups in the community. Included in the program is leadership training that is unique to other leadership programs.

Each year, class members work together on a project that benefits the area. As a part of Leadership Statesville class of 2021-22, they gave back to their community through the creation and implementation of a Leadership Statesville Class Project. This year the project chosen was the revitalization of the Community Garden at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont.

Former Leadership Statesville graduates sit on boards of directors throughout the city and work to serve the area by continuing to build an outstanding community.

To apply for the 2022-23 Leadership Statesville program, go to statesvillechamber.org/leadership-statesville.

For information, contact Shannon Viera at 704-873-2892 or sviera@statesvillechamber.org.