Antidisestalishmentarianism is not the longest word

One recent morning I was in my recliner, the lamp on the side table pushing back the darkness allowing me to read several chapters of an interesting book. I took a swig of coffee and a word sort of “popped” into my head.
It was just a word, but it was a very long word.
There had been nothing on the page I was reading or any other stimulus for the word. The book was not a compilation of seldom-used long words for trivia collectors. The word was: “antidisestablishmentarianism.” Twenty-eight letters long, eleven of them vowels: a game-winner in a Scrabble duel.
Where had I heard it?
Back in the late 1950s, I had heard of this word. Where? Perhaps on a TV quiz show, which were very popular at that time. “What’s My Line?” “Beat the Clock,” “Name That Tune,” “The Price Is Right” and “I’ve Got a Secret” come to mind, but the game show with the most moola was “The $64,000 Question,” which ran on CBS from 1955 to 1958.
My Missouri pen-pal informs me that a 12-year-old Black schoolgirl named Gloria Lockerman, from Baltimore, won $16,000 on “The $64,000 Question” by correctly spelling that word on that TV quiz show in August of 1955. Gloria’s grandmother advised her to stop while she was ahead and not risk losing $16,000. Gloria later appeared on a spin-off show, “The $64,000 Challenge,” where she won an additional $32,000. Smart girl.
At that time, the “A-Word” was touted as the longest word in the English language and, as a second-grader, I made it my mission to learn how to spell it. After all, who knew if it might not be a bonus word on our weekly Friday spelling test?
Back to the present. As to what exactly the word meant, or how it might be used in a real sentence remained a problem.
One might break the word apart to reveal its secrets. “Anti-” meant “opposite” or “against” something. And the “-ism” on the end usually meant a belief or practice, like “capitalism.”
“Establish” usually meant to begin something, as in “Walter Raleigh tried to establish an English colony on Roanoke Island.” So “dis-establish” would mean to undo something, that little word part, “dis,” being a negative word part, like “non-” or “un-.” The “tarian” part of the word was a problem.
Consulting an authority
I later went to my PC and typed-in the “A-word.” Lo and behold, there it was, with the meaning: “It is the opposition to a breaking away from an established church.
Furthermore, antidisestablishmentarianism is used to specifically refer to people who opposed withdrawing support of the Church of England during the 1800s.”
The Church of England is the “established” or state church in England, and as such receives government support from taxes. Some people, notably those who do not belong to that church or to any church, felt that this was not kosher, that it should be “disestablished.” Those who wanted the established church to keep its privileges would therefore be “anti-disestablishmentarianists.”
The whole argument falls on deaf ears in the USA, as we have no established or state church. Remember separation of church and state? Remember the First Amendment? Now, if the president goes to church, good for him or her, but the federal government does not give that denomination any subsidy; no tax support or benefits for being the president’s denomination.
My source had even more to say, implying that the “A-word” was not really a word at all, as it was never actually used. Well, I just used it, didn’t I?
Other ‘big’ words
And was it the longest word in the English language? Apparently not. “Floccinaucinihilipilification,” which you might recall as meaning “the estimation of something as worthless,” comes in at a healthy 29 letters, beating the “A-word” by one letter.
But there are even longer words than that, a slew of scientific and medical compound words. For instance, there’s the medical term, “pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis,” which is a lung disease which weighs in at a hefty 45 letters.
You can take the word apart and pretty much figure this one for yourself: “Pneumo-” deals with air and lungs, “-sis” is a disease or infection, like “tonsilitis,” and “microscopic” means “very small.” The “silico” part has to do with silicon, a mineral found in common sand and rock, and “volcano” has to do with volcanos. You know what they are.
Put the parts together and you get: “A lung disease caused by inhaling particles of silicon dust from a volcanic eruption.”
People living near Washington state’s Mount St. Helens during its 1980 eruption might have been exposed to “pneumon….”
I can just hear area doctors examining folks who had been near the eruption: “Nurse, just to be on the safe side, I think we’d better screen him (or her) for pneumonoultra…”
And some wiseacre, such as myself, might have responded, “Well, a biopsy might be called for, but it’s pretty rare among those who are staunch believers in antidisestablishmentarianism.”
And now a question for you, dear reader: How can Mt. St. Helens’ eruption possibly have been more than 40 years ago?
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”