Antidisestalishmentarianism is not the longest word

At that time, the “A-Word” was touted as the longest word in the English language and, as a second-grader, I made it my mission to learn how to spell it. After all, who knew if it might not be a bonus word on our weekly Friday spelling test?

Back to the present. As to what exactly the word meant, or how it might be used in a real sentence remained a problem.

One might break the word apart to reveal its secrets. “Anti-” meant “opposite” or “against” something. And the “-ism” on the end usually meant a belief or practice, like “capitalism.”

“Establish” usually meant to begin something, as in “Walter Raleigh tried to establish an English colony on Roanoke Island.” So “dis-establish” would mean to undo something, that little word part, “dis,” being a negative word part, like “non-” or “un-.” The “tarian” part of the word was a problem.

Consulting an authority

I later went to my PC and typed-in the “A-word.” Lo and behold, there it was, with the meaning: “It is the opposition to a breaking away from an established church.

Furthermore, antidisestablishmentarianism is used to specifically refer to people who opposed withdrawing support of the Church of England during the 1800s.”