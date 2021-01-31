Answers to Phantastic Phantom quiz

1. “Devil”

2. “Hero”

3. Kit Walker

4. “The Singh Brotherhood.” This is also the name of the very first Phantom comic strip.

5. Falk wrote five novels. There are at least 10 other Phantom novels by other authors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

6. His home is “Skull Cave” in Bangalla, a fictional jungle country somewhere in Africa.

7. His signature “Skull Ring” which usually leaves a deep impression on any malefactor he has slugged. Although he carries two pistols, The Phantom has never killed an enemy.

8. Billy Zane starred.

9. Tom Tyler starred.

10. Miss Diana Palmer

11. Like Batman, he has no super powers; he relies on his own strength and intelligence.

12. The current Kit Walker (The Phantom) is supposedly the twenty-first in a line of previous Phantoms who has vowed to “fight piracy, greed, cruelty and injustice, and my sons and their sons shall follow me.”