 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Answers to Phantastic Phantom quiz
0 comments
top story

Answers to Phantastic Phantom quiz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1. “Devil”

2. “Hero”

3. Kit Walker

4. “The Singh Brotherhood.” This is also the name of the very first Phantom comic strip.

5. Falk wrote five novels. There are at least 10 other Phantom novels by other authors.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6. His home is “Skull Cave” in Bangalla, a fictional jungle country somewhere in Africa.

7. His signature “Skull Ring” which usually leaves a deep impression on any malefactor he has slugged. Although he carries two pistols, The Phantom has never killed an enemy.

8. Billy Zane starred.

9. Tom Tyler starred.

10. Miss Diana Palmer

11. Like Batman, he has no super powers; he relies on his own strength and intelligence.

12. The current Kit Walker (The Phantom) is supposedly the twenty-first in a line of previous Phantoms who has vowed to “fight piracy, greed, cruelty and injustice, and my sons and their sons shall follow me.”

OC .jpg

O.C. Stonestreet
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert