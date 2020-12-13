Answers to James Bond quiz

1. "Dr. No" was filmed in 1962 and released in 1963. Although it was the first James Bond movie, it was the sixth Bond novel.

2. The Lektor. However, in the novel, "From Russia with Love", it was called a “Spektor.”

3. Monty Norman

4. Venice

5. Vulcan (used by the Royal Air Force from 1956 to 1984)

6. “Little Nellie,” a Wallis WA-116 Agile gyrocopter

7. A Walther PPK, 7.65 mm

8. American actor Barry Nelson (1917-2007) starred in the first screen adaptation of Bond in a 1954 CBS TV series, “Climax!”

9. Seven

10. Thunderball

11. Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra.

12. The real James Bond was an American ornithologist and author of the definitive "Birds of the West Indies", of which Fleming (1908-1964) had a copy. Fleming liked the name so he used it.