Answers to James Bond quiz

1. "Dr. No" was filmed in 1962 and released in 1963. Although it was the first James Bond movie, it was the sixth Bond novel.
2. The Lektor. However, in the novel, "From Russia with Love", it was called a “Spektor.”
3. Monty Norman
4. Venice
5. Vulcan (used by the Royal Air Force from 1956 to 1984)
6. “Little Nellie,” a Wallis WA-116 Agile gyrocopter
7. A Walther PPK, 7.65 mm
8. American actor Barry Nelson (1917-2007) starred in the first screen adaptation of Bond in a 1954 CBS TV series, “Climax!”
9. Seven
10. Thunderball
11. Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra.
12. The real James Bond was an American ornithologist and author of the definitive "Birds of the West Indies", of which Fleming (1908-1964) had a copy. Fleming liked the name so he used it.
13. Fleming wrote a dozen Bond novels and two Bond short story collections.
14. SMERt SHpionam (“Death to Spies”)
15. Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion. It is first mentioned in the novel, "Thunderball".
16. Scotland, Chelsea
17. May
18. The “delectable” Loelia Ponsonby was later replaced by Mary Goodnight.
19. Three gold rings, like the rings on the sleeves of the winter dress uniform of a commander in the Royal Navy.
20. Fleming’s non-fiction "The Diamond Smugglers" was published in 1957 and his "Thrilling Cities" was published in 1963.
21. "Casino Royale" was published in 1953.
22. Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981) composed the song, “Stardust.”
23. Komitet Gosundarstvennoy Bezopasnosti or in English, “Committee for State Security.”
24. A vodka martini that was shaken, not stirred.
25. 1931 4.5 Litre Blower Bentley convertible
26. "Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang", the "Magical Car"
27. Istanbul to Paris, or vice versa
28. The SVR RF
29. “Operation Grand Slam”
30. Desmond Llewelyn, Quartermaster
31. Universal Exports, Ltd.
32. Companion, Order of St Michael and St George for Bond’s services to the Realm
33. “No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”
