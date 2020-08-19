ANOTHER CLOSE CALL: Statesville family asking how to make Radio Road safer

It was another close call for the Mauneys, but this time, it was closer than the last.
Previously a car had taken out their mailbox, but on Monday a vehicle slammed into a short wall near Jamil and Cymeka Mauney's home and scattered bricks through their yard, some coming dangerously close to breaking windows and flying inside.
However, Cymeka didn't even realize what had happened at first.
"There was this loud boom," Cymeka said. She dismissed it as the children of the family upstairs playing at first. After seeing police and emergency responders' lights outside soon after, she realized what happened.
"I was grateful cause my son's bedroom, and my brother's room are there, and when I went outside I saw bricks all through the yard, " Cymeka said.
The driver of the 2002 Honda CRV that hit the wall, Berdandino Hernandez, ran into the wall and hit a telephone pole before sliding to a stop in the Mauney's yard, the Statesville Police Department reported. He was arrested on charges of of driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol.
Thankfully, no one was significantly hurt and once again it was only property damage.
"Definitely wasn’t luck. The way the bricks were scattered, to not come through the windows... just by God’s grace," Jamil Mauney said. He wasn't there when the incident happened, but like his sister was thankful no one was hurt and that his nephew was safe inside.
Considering this the second incident this year, the Mauneys said, they are worried about the safety of their family and others in the area. Jamil said traffic has been out of control for some time now and with foot traffic in the area as well as young and older people using the streets, there needs to be something done before someone gets hurt. According to the Statesville Police Department reports, there had been at least 19 incidents on Radio Road since 2017.
For the Mauneys, they just want to have peace of mind for his family and others.
"I’m not sure what they’re able to do, but I think speed bumps would be a good implementation," Jamil said.
For people like the Mauneys, what can they do to make the road safer?
There are some options, but speed bumps aren't always the answer. Nancy Davis, the City of Statesville's public affairs director, says that the city's current policy does not allow for speed bumps in the area due to a decrease in the time in which an emergency vehicle can get to a call. Radio Road is considered a heavy traffic connector that would not qualify for speed bumps according to the city.
However, she said the city adopted a traffic calming policy in 2018 that gives residents options.
Some of those options are signs, road markings or a speed detector sign.
What's the process?
The process starts with an email or letter to the city's engineering department. A petition is sent back and must be returned with a minimum of 75 percent of the residents' signatures in the affected area in favor of the traffic calming device, as well as a $100 application fee. The city will then study the matter to see if conditions on the road dictate the need for a device. While that does not guarantee a device will be installed, it will bring it to the attention of the city engineer, and city council, which will also look to see if funds are available for the program in a fiscal year.
There are a number of factors the city looks at including the number of drivers that exceed the speed limit (15% of the traffic speed exceed the posted speed limit by at least 5 mph), foot traffic in the area, accident history and traffic volume to determine if there is a need for a traffic calming device.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.