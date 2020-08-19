ANOTHER CLOSE CALL: Statesville family asking how to make Radio Road safer

It was another close call for the Mauneys, but this time, it was closer than the last.

Previously a car had taken out their mailbox, but on Monday a vehicle slammed into a short wall near Jamil and Cymeka Mauney's home and scattered bricks through their yard, some coming dangerously close to breaking windows and flying inside.

However, Cymeka didn't even realize what had happened at first.

"There was this loud boom," Cymeka said. She dismissed it as the children of the family upstairs playing at first. After seeing police and emergency responders' lights outside soon after, she realized what happened.

"I was grateful cause my son's bedroom, and my brother's room are there, and when I went outside I saw bricks all through the yard, " Cymeka said.

The driver of the 2002 Honda CRV that hit the wall, Berdandino Hernandez, ran into the wall and hit a telephone pole before sliding to a stop in the Mauney's yard, the Statesville Police Department reported. He was arrested on charges of of driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol.

Thankfully, no one was significantly hurt and once again it was only property damage.

"Definitely wasn’t luck. The way the bricks were scattered, to not come through the windows... just by God’s grace," Jamil Mauney said. He wasn't there when the incident happened, but like his sister was thankful no one was hurt and that his nephew was safe inside.