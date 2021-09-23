 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual 'End of Summer Bash' to be presented Saturday
0 Comments
alert top story

Annual 'End of Summer Bash' to be presented Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092421-srl-news-bash-p1.jpg

In His Steps and Forward Church will present the annual "End of Summer Bash” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forward Church, 2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a fundraising effort to help support local community ministries. Forward Church is looking to purchase a new soundboard.

Donations will cover food, games, cake walk, slime station, face painting, games and bouncy houses. There will be a variety of vendors, as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden wants to raise taxes on the wealthy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert