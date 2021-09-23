Annual 'End of Summer Bash' to be presented Saturday

In His Steps and Forward Church will present the annual "End of Summer Bash” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forward Church, 2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is a fundraising effort to help support local community ministries. Forward Church is looking to purchase a new soundboard.

Donations will cover food, games, cake walk, slime station, face painting, games and bouncy houses. There will be a variety of vendors, as well.