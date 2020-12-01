Annual benefit concert to be broadcast on WAME

With the restrictions of Covid-19, the 22nd annual benefit concert for Children’s Hope Alliance - Barium Springs Home for Children will be broadcast on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 WAME radio and streamed live on youtube.com.

“CHA-BSHC is in desperate need of financial support exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19,” Melody Beaty, director of the event, said.

The concert features fiddles, strings and children, youth and adult singers including Beaty, The Teague Family, William Bush, Sydney Stevenson, Palmer Sisters and pianist Kay Peeler.

“Please consider being a sponsor and changing the lives of the children in our community as we raise funds. Children are in need of safe and loving dwelling places and necessary professional help through therapy,” Beaty added.

The Barium Springs Home for Children was found in 1883 by two Presbyterian women in Charlotte as the Presbyterian Orphans Home and was moved to Barium Springs in 1891. It served as an orphanage and was a self-sustaining farm and later reached out to children who needed care not only as a place to live but also a place for treatment and therapy including foster care and adoption services.

In 2014 Barium Springs merged with Grandfather Home for Children to form Children's Home Alliance.