Anna Rice honored by Iredell County Board of Commissioners

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners thanked the Iredell Council on Aging Executive Director Anna Rice for her 45-year tenure on Tuesday night with a resolution, one where she advocated for the county’s seniors.

“I’m humbled by this recognition and thank you so much for honoring my work,” Rice said. “The Council on Aging has been my life’s calling, and I couldn’t have done it without your support, the county’s support, and the great staff. So thank you all for being a part of this amazing journey.”

Chair Melissa Neader spoke on Rice’s career as she led a number of programs and services through the council, including transportation, nutrition, health screening programs, Meals on Wheels and congregate meal sites, in-home services, caregiver support including Iredell’s first Alzheimer’s Support Group, Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP), Iredell Senior Center and South Iredell Senior Center. She also helped with the establishment of the South Iredell Senior Center in 1995.

The board of commissioners thanked her for advising them over the years and wished her well in her future endeavors.

“I’ve never met a stronger advocate for our more seasoned citizens than Anna Rice,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “The love and dedication she and her staff show every day to our seniors is awesome and appreciated.”

Follow-up from winter retreat

On-call pay: At last Friday’s retreat, the board voted to move forward with a study on on-call pay for county employees. The $3,900 in funds will come from the county’s general governmental account. County Manager Beth Mull said on-call pay is inconsistent across the board and that hiring a consultant will help with streamlining and avoiding legal issues.

Pre-meeting agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Emergency Management: Approved applying for annual grants offered through North Carolina Emergency Management for the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), Hazardous Materials Preparedness Grant (HMPG), and Tier 2 Hazardous Materials Grant.

Finance: Approved an amendment to a lease agreement with the United States Department of Agricultural for the Farm Service Agency. They will pay $37,326.60 in arrears and extend the lease until July 31, 2025.

The United States Department of Agriculture leases space from Iredell County at the Cooperative Extension Building on Bristol Drive. The USDA fell behind on the lease payments due to staffing shortages and not using the space during the COVID outbreak.

Administration: Womble Bond Dickinson has requested Iredell County waive any conflict of interest that may exist or arise regarding a client they represent as it relates to the county. Womble serves as the county’s bond counsel and also does insurance defense work for the county. They also represent a developer who is acquiring an easement near James Farm Road and will need an easement across land owned by the county. Womble has not in the past been involved in any aspect of easement acquisition for the county.

Tax: Tax Administration approved for November 2022 refunds and releases. The county released $34,660.17 in taxes and refunded $13,694.88

Iredell-Statesville Schools: Approved to deed the main track of Shepherd Elementary property to the school system in order to combine property and density share with the Parkertown property. The main track of land at Shepherd is deeded in the county’s name. The request allows I-SS to combine all the property it owns around Shepherd into one track and density share with Parkertown property so that it can add mobile classrooms to the school which will be well over capacity next school year.

Declined: The board declined a request from the Finance Department was approved to consider an offer to purchase surplus real property located on Harmony Highway and approval to begin the upset bid process. The offer was for $400.

In July 2020, the Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing staff to work with Allen Tate Realtors in conducting an upset bid process for a parcel of surplus real property owned by Iredell County. The property is located at 4600 Harmony Highway.

Public comment

Jack Benton asked the county to look into a number of vacation rentals in Mooresville, asking the commissioners to “recognize, regulate and enforce” the issues caused by them as he said they are businesses.

Cheryl Pletcher asked the county commissioners to pass a resolution against abortion.