Anna Catharina Antes Ernst - A remarkable Moravian woman

Last week’s column concerned the Moravians, one of the several groups to add a bit of spice to the mixture of people settling piedmont North Carolina in the days before American independence.

I lacked space to adequately describe the book that served as the basis for part of last week’s column. If you enjoy reading history or are of German extraction, you should read “The Road to Salem,” by Adelaide L. Fries (Chapel Hill: UNC Press, 1944). If some of your ancestors, of whatever background, came down the Great Wagon Road, the book may make you more appreciative of what they experienced. The book is now available in paperback.

As one should not judge books — or people — by their titles or covers, I had not read “The Road to Salem” until recently, but had looked at it several times, then put it down to read something else. From its title, I had assumed it was about The Great Wagon Road (TGWR), the colonial trail that winded from Philadelphia southward to our fair lands. About 460 miles by Interstate-95 S. and U.S. 29 S., you can drive from Philly to Winston-Salem in about eight hours.

Dr. Fries’ book’s title is misleading; a better title would have been, “The Settling of the Moravian Communities around Salem, North Carolina by a Settler.” Conditions in olden Forsyth County would have been very similar to what the Scots-Irish encountered here in Iredell County.

While the book does deal with The Road at first, the book is more the story of a remarkable woman, Anna Catharina Antes Ernst, and is told from her point of view about the day-to-day difficulties — and pleasures — in building the Moravian communities in and around present-day Forsyth County.

Anna Katharina Antes was born in Pennsylvania in November of 1726. She began the trek down The Road aboard a wagon in October of 1753.

How bad was the Road? To quote from the book, “The roads at that season were very bad, and their wagon was so heavily loaded that on steep hills the men must push to help the horses up, or tie a small tree as a drag and hold back with all their might in going down grade. Food, forage, and water were problems constantly with them in varying form; rain and snow made the going doubly hard.”

Anna did arrive in Wachovia some six weeks after leaving Pennsylvania. Here she would marry four times. Her first husband, Hans Martin Kalberlahn, was a physician; husband number two, Philip Christian Reuter, was a surveyor; husband number three, Casper Heinzmann, was a minister; and husband number four, Jacob Ernst, was also a minister.

Based on her diary and supplement by meticulous research, Dr. Fries’ book gives readers a good deal of insight into the lives of our ancestors on what was then the American frontier 250-some years ago.

There were difficulties with Native Americans, sometimes incited to violence by the French in their power struggle against the British; trouble with bears, snakes, rats and panthers; trouble with diseases, particularly small pox and fevers that swept through from time to time, weather troubles: droughts, occasional floods that made crossing rivers and creeks difficult and occasional tornadic windstorms. And finally, there were political troubles as the Moravians tried to remain neutral in the struggle between the Tories, who remained loyal to the English King George III and those who favored of American independence, the Whigs.

Mrs. Ernst is buried in “God’s Acre” at Salem, in plot No. 186. We owe her thanks for recording her life and times.

For more on the Germanic people settling North Carolina’s piedmont, I suggest you see Carl Hammer’s “Rhinelanders on the Yadkin: The Story of the Pennsylvania Germans in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties, North Carolina” (Salisbury: Rowan Printing Co., 1965).

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”