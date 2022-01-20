Angela Wokatsch Matthews joins Iredell County Board of Commissioners race

The race for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners continues to heat up, as Angela Wokatsch Matthews announced her candidacy this week.

“Iredell County is my home,” Matthews said in a news release. “I was born in Statesville, grew up here, and have operated my businesses here.

“My focus as Iredell County Commissioner will be on governmental transparency, economic growth, conserving our resources, and lowering our county tax rate. I have over 23 years experience as a CPA (certified public accountant) and what we need now more than ever is someone with accounting and financial expertise to better manage our $236 million a year county budget. Raising taxes to fix budget holes is not a good solution in an era with record-high inflation.”

The Iredell County native attended Catawba College in Salisbury and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. She also passed the state CPA exam and currently holds a CPA license. Matthews runs her CPA firm in downtown Statesville and provides individual tax preparation services, as well as a variety of business accounting services. Her father, Willi Wokatsch, has been an accountant in Statesville for almost 50 years.

