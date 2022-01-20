Angela Wokatsch Matthews joins Iredell County Board of Commissioners race

The race for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners continues to heat up, as Angela Wokatsch Matthews announced her candidacy this week.
“Iredell County is my home,” Matthews said in a news release. “I was born in Statesville, grew up here, and have operated my businesses here.
“My focus as Iredell County Commissioner will be on governmental transparency, economic growth, conserving our resources, and lowering our county tax rate. I have over 23 years experience as a CPA (certified public accountant) and what we need now more than ever is someone with accounting and financial expertise to better manage our $236 million a year county budget. Raising taxes to fix budget holes is not a good solution in an era with record-high inflation.”
The Iredell County native attended Catawba College in Salisbury and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. She also passed the state CPA exam and currently holds a CPA license. Matthews runs her CPA firm in downtown Statesville and provides individual tax preparation services, as well as a variety of business accounting services. Her father, Willi Wokatsch, has been an accountant in Statesville for almost 50 years.
Matthews said throughout her career she has had the opportunity to serve the community in many ways, including on the board of directors and as the treasurer for seven years at the Boys & Girls Club. She has provided accounting help and services to several other local nonprofit groups, including Yokefellow Ministries, Iredell Christian Ministries and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Matthews also volunteered her time to serve as an auditor for the Miss Statesville Pageant for many years.
In her campaign statement, Matthews questions some of the choices made by local politicians.
“My decision to run for office came as I saw the negative impacts of the decisions our local leaders were making,” the statement says. “I am not a politician. I am a mother, a taxpayer, and a patriot. I care about my community and the future of all our residents.
“It is time for strong leaders to step forward and make the hard decisions our current leaders have failed to do. Honor the wishes of the voters who elected them. The majority of this county want to end mandates of all kinds, and we want all our freedoms back as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and included in the Bill of Rights.”
Matthews has three children: Abby, Chanler, and Camden. Her daughter, Abby Trent, also is running for the District 3 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools board.
Matthews had been one of the early filers for the office and is one of nine Republican candidates seeking the three spots up for grabs. So far, no Democrats have filed.
