Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, have announced the kickoff of the 2023 Music Speaks Series.

This inspirational speaker series will take place monthly throughout 2023 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest musicians will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance. The Feb. 23 event will feature Mark Anderson. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet with the artist, followed by their performance and talk from 6-7 p.m.

Anderson has been singing his whole life. At age 11, he began learning the guitar and hasn’t put it down since. Anderson played with friends, in bands, and at church until his college years. At that time, he had the opportunity to join the international music group “Up With People” and toured the United States and Spain. A highlight during this experience was being on Spanish national TV and performing before the King of Spain. After his “Up With People” tour was over, he and some friends formed a band, “Keystone”, and continued to travel and perform through the Midwest for a several years.

After settling down and starting a family, Anderson began providing music for the “Bahama Breeze” restaurants throughout the East coast and working as the contemporary worship leader for his church for more than 12 years. Anderson and his wife, Kari, relocated back to North Carolina as they looked at retirement destinations on the shores of Lake Norman. Their son, Christopher, had settled in Raleigh and requested they move to be closer to him and his family. Anderson enjoys working with “Heartstrings” and sharing his love of guitar with his students.

Refreshments for the event are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

The event will take place each month at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building: 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.