An ode to Valentine's Day

Monday is Valentine’s Day, arguably the strangest day ever invented by Hallmark. It is a day that represents a man’s unequivocal love for his wife, girlfriend, or mistress on Feb. 14, of that particular year anyway.
Some anonymous male cynic once quipped, “Valentine’s Day is when a lot of married men are reminded what a poor shot Cupid really is.” Is it not the same for the women, belittling cupid after a few rum St. James’ for getting stuck with that barney who lied about his income and then knocked her up?
Luckily for the men in Mooresville and Statesville, there is Clutch Coffee where an astute man will be able to reward the missy with a morning Valentine coffee to go along with the carefully prepared breakfast in bed with a single rose and even a piece of jewelry if you can afford it. But these days it has become more of a tradition than anything else. Guys are expected to douse their lovers in treats and treasures.
Women love Valentine’s Day and men are indifferent. Every day should be about celebrating your love for your wife, girlfriend, or mistress, not just on some gaudy pseudo-holiday. I once heard a guy vociferate that it was Shakespeare who “invented” Valentine’s Day! Close, but anyone that has been half-educated in Western Canon literature remembers Geoffrey Chaucer’s 1375 poem “Parliament of Foules,” which celebrates Seynt Valentine’s Day. That there is where it begins.
Who is St. Valentine? Well, he was a romantic, much like Chaucer, who decided to defy Emperor Claudius II of Rome and lost his head for it. In the third century, Rome was in a constant state of war. It was imperative that the Roman army be strong, with little distraction. For a young soldier, there was nothing more distracting than, as now, as a fair maiden or wife, girlfriend, or mistress.
Valentine believed that young men should enjoy their youth in the soft arms of the women they loved. Claudius decided to put a ban on marriage, believing that young soldiers without wives would be better warriors. Valentine, understanding that the power of love was stronger than the laws of Rome, married couples in secret until he was caught and subsequently murdered for it, in the month of February.
So, the fact that you are shelling out hundreds if not thousands of dollars on red and pink merchandise, candy, and gold, is in memory of Valentine’s refusal to let love perish in Rome. That in itself is romantic. Seynt Valentine had courage. The earliest Valentine card ever written was in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, who scribbled on a dirty napkin to his dear wife while imprisoned in the Tower of London.
It is not recorded when American men first began doting on their women with the charms of expressions of love, but once retail geniuses realized the value in it, the meaningfulness disappeared, and exploitation began. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.