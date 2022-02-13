An ode to Valentine's Day

Who is St. Valentine? Well, he was a romantic, much like Chaucer, who decided to defy Emperor Claudius II of Rome and lost his head for it. In the third century, Rome was in a constant state of war. It was imperative that the Roman army be strong, with little distraction. For a young soldier, there was nothing more distracting than, as now, as a fair maiden or wife, girlfriend, or mistress.

Valentine believed that young men should enjoy their youth in the soft arms of the women they loved. Claudius decided to put a ban on marriage, believing that young soldiers without wives would be better warriors. Valentine, understanding that the power of love was stronger than the laws of Rome, married couples in secret until he was caught and subsequently murdered for it, in the month of February.

So, the fact that you are shelling out hundreds if not thousands of dollars on red and pink merchandise, candy, and gold, is in memory of Valentine’s refusal to let love perish in Rome. That in itself is romantic. Seynt Valentine had courage. The earliest Valentine card ever written was in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, who scribbled on a dirty napkin to his dear wife while imprisoned in the Tower of London.

It is not recorded when American men first began doting on their women with the charms of expressions of love, but once retail geniuses realized the value in it, the meaningfulness disappeared, and exploitation began. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.