AN HONOR TO GIVE BACK: Corvette Club event brings in toys for Matthew 25 Ministries

People chatted and snapped photos as they roamed through rows of Corvettes in the lot of Signal Hill Mall on Sunday. Other classic cars lined a lower segment of the area. A booth was set up to accept donations as the community supported the Statesville Corvette Club’s Toy Drive.
The event benefits Matthew 25 Ministries as it works to serve Iredell County families by providing for them over Christmas.
“For us it literally means that we don’t have to tell people no,” said Mandi Howell, Matthew 25’s manager of operations.
The registration for aid has passed, so Howell knew entering the day exactly what her group needed to meet its goals.
As to the Corvette Club, this offered another opportunity to be involved in the community.
While people recognize the club for its involvement with cars, its members do much more. They support entities such as the Salvation Army, and for seven or eight years, they’ve taken up Matthew 25.
Sunday was just the latest step in that.
“It’s our way of trying to give back to the community,” club President Jerry Lyndon said. “Our club does that because we’ve been fortunate, and we have good members, and we try to give back to the community.”
He said that a club member initially brought Matthew 25 to other members' attention because of the work it is doing in the community.
“It sort of struck a chord with us because it’s here,” Lyndon said. “We need to try to support the community and help local families and children, and that’s how it got started.”
The club does a large car show involving more than Corvettes and contributes the funds to Matthew 25.
This year, though, Matthew 25 reached out and pointed out to its increased need. So, the club decided that it would host the event and Matthew 25 would sponsor it. The partnership was working for children across the county, as evidenced Sunday by a growing pile of gifts and bikes and a donation bucket that people visiting the car show were using to help these families with Christmas.
“Our club is very aware of the COVID,” Lyndon said. “We’ve all been touched with families and deaths, so you can see the response from our club and the community that we all are very aware of it and we know there’s a lot of people hurting and there’s a lot of people out of work. People are really off their normal survival. It’s our hope to be able to help a few people and help the community, especially the children.”
With the Corvettes from club members in one section of the parking lot, and car owners from across the county displaying theirs in another area, the lot offered a delightful adventure for those visiting.
It also made Christmas happen for families and children struck by the pandemic. Lyndon, though, wasn’t accepting accolades for that. He just seemed to see it as part of the club’s role in the community — and a place where members' hearts guided them to give.
“It really is an honor to give back,” he said.
