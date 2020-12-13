AN HONOR TO GIVE BACK: Corvette Club event brings in toys for Matthew 25 Ministries

“It sort of struck a chord with us because it’s here,” Lyndon said. “We need to try to support the community and help local families and children, and that’s how it got started.”

The club does a large car show involving more than Corvettes and contributes the funds to Matthew 25.

This year, though, Matthew 25 reached out and pointed out to its increased need. So, the club decided that it would host the event and Matthew 25 would sponsor it. The partnership was working for children across the county, as evidenced Sunday by a growing pile of gifts and bikes and a donation bucket that people visiting the car show were using to help these families with Christmas.

“Our club is very aware of the COVID,” Lyndon said. “We’ve all been touched with families and deaths, so you can see the response from our club and the community that we all are very aware of it and we know there’s a lot of people hurting and there’s a lot of people out of work. People are really off their normal survival. It’s our hope to be able to help a few people and help the community, especially the children.”

With the Corvettes from club members in one section of the parking lot, and car owners from across the county displaying theirs in another area, the lot offered a delightful adventure for those visiting.