This year’s 21st annual “An Evening for Dove House” was a record-breaking event as there was plenty of food and fun as the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center raised money to support its cause of protecting children.

The live auction was once again hosted by Larry Sprinkle and included items such as a 100th anniversary Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a luxury golf cart and an in-home personal chef and bartender experience for 10. The audience of more than 400 was introduced to Elijah Kell, an 18-year-old glass art prodigy who sold four original pieces at the end of a bidding war for the custom piece he donated to the auction. More than 200 items were offered in the silent auction while DH Robfather entertained the guests during the after-party.

The most impactful part of the evening was the program, “Deconstruction of a Forensic Interview” as Beth McKeithan, Dove House executive director, and Sarah Kirkman, district attorney, walked the audience through carefully selected video clips of a forensic interview from with a young teen who had been sexually abused for years by her stepfather. She explained the fear she felt from not only the abuse but also the fear of breaking up her family.

Her tears and shaking voice poignantly conveyed the difficulty in disclosing what had happened to her. At the end of the presentation, Dani — a detective with the Statesville Police Department — revealed that she was the teenager in the video clips. She told the spellbound audience that Dove House saved her life and put her on the path toward healing. Once a victim, Dani now helps those who are right where she once was by investigating child sexual abuse cases and working daily with the Dove House staff and other agencies.

In 2022, Dove House saw 188 reported cases of child sexual abuse in Iredell and Alexander counties. With the prayers of this community, and their financial support through this annual signature event, Dove House can continue to serve children and families in crisis at no cost to them, Dove House officials said. They thanked everyone who had a part in making this year’s event one for the record books.

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission is to minimize trauma, promote healing and enhance investigation and prosecution for child victims of sexual abuse through advocacy, intervention, collaboration and education. All services are offered at no cost.

More information can be found by visiting www.dovehousecac.org. If you are interested in being a table sponsor or being featured on Restaurant Row in 2024, contact McKeithan at beth@dovehouse.us.