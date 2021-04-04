AN EGGCELLENT ADVENTURE: Rescue Ranch hosts Easter egg hunt for kids and canines

Although we’re typically used to Easter Egg hunts, Saturday there was an Easter Egg rescue. Where you may ask? The answer is Rescue Ranch.
The hunt took place Saturday and was an absolute success. Though the ranch has held Easter egg hunts in the past, Amy Kwiatkowski, the manager of development and volunteers at the ranch, said “This is definitely the largest one that we’ve ever attempted to put on, but it has been such a success so far, I’m sure we will keep doing it.”
All of the proceeds that were collected at the event will be put toward taking care of the 85 animals that live at the ranch and any other general funding that is necessary to sustain the facility.
Egg hunts were held for four different age groups, and even included some furry friends. The last hunt of the day called for any pups that were willing to sniff a little harder for some hidden treats. Along with the egg hunts, all guests were invited to visit some of Rescue Ranch’s shining stars, including the miniature horses, goats and potbelly pigs.
Rescue Ranch is the unique creation of NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and Krissie Newman. Rescue Ranch was founded in Statesville in 2012 out of the Newmans’ love for all animals. The ranch first began as a rescue and rehabilitation center for animals ranging from snakes and other scaly creatures to large rabbits. Over the years, the ranch has not only grown their facility and animal family, but also created an educational experience for members of the community to enjoy.
Rescue Ranch hosts schools, camps and events to share the importance of animal welfare, wildlife conservation and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not been able to hold any community events since the fall of 2019. As the spring season approaches, the Rescue Ranch team decided there was no better way to welcome back the public, than a good old-fashioned Easter egg hunt.
Obviously there were to be many hungry mouths to feed after the excitement, so the Newmans brought in three local food trucks to share some of their eggcellent specials. If egg hunting, animals, and food were not enough, a face painting artist was making some smiles shine a little brighter with her colorful designs of lions, butterflies and more. The sunny Saturday morning at the ranch was certainly a great way for many families to kick off Easter weekend.
If you didn’t happen to make it to this past Saturday’s event, do not fret because Rescue Ranch has some exciting plans for the future.
“Critter Camp” will begin for kids of all ages starting the second week of June and continuing until the first week of August. Critter Camp is a week-long experience full of hands-on learning, wildlife, animal care, STEM skills and more.
Though Rescue Ranch is a great place for the kids, it also offers fun things for mom and dad. Starting April 24 and continuing on through September, “Yoga at the Ranch” will be happening the last Saturday of every month. “Yoga at the Ranch” entails an hour-long yoga session, animal encounters, snacks and drinks, and socialization for a $10 registration fee.
Rescue Ranch’s website and social media pages are always keeping the public up to date on new, future events.
Though the pandemic has certainly limited the events of the past year, Rescue Ranch is ready to get back to sharing their awesome animals and information with the public. There may not be another Easter egg hunt until next year, but you can always find some exciting fun at the ranch.