An amazing thing: Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont celebrates success, looks to the future

If anyone sitting in the audience needed a reminder of the impact of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, they didn’t have to look far.

Welcoming the guests to a lunch-and-learn luncheon Thursday was Niyin Miller, a junior at Pfeiffer University. “I’ve been walking through those doors every year since 2010,” Miller said. He started as a young boy, a member of the club, and now he works there during the summer, giving back to young people much like himself.

He said the Boys & Girls Club played a major role in getting him to where he is today.

Miller, along with others, talked to a group of local leaders about the importance of the Boys & Girls Club, in an effort to continue the support the club has garnered since it began as an idea in 2007.

Julia Wilson, a founding board member, said she remembered how her involvement with the club, started. There was a phone message about the grassroots effort to build the club in the aftermath of a police chase in which seven teens were killed.

“He (her father) hands me a message and says you need to call them back,” she said.

Building the club was a monumental task. It was 2007, and the economy was on a downturn. Plus, Fifth Street Ministries also was planning a fundraising campaign to build a new facility. Two massive fundraisers seemed impossible, Wilson said, but in the end, both campaigns were successful.

“We did it, which is an amazing thing. We have a community of generous people,” she said.

The groundbreaking took place in 2007, and by 2009, the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont opened its doors.

During the planning phases, Wilson said, when she would recommend changes to save money, founding board member William Jones wouldn’t hear of it. He told her the kids who would be using the facility deserved the best possible.

Executive Director Clarissa Young said the club continues to prove its value every day. At pre-COVID-19 levels, she said, there were more than 550 members. While that number has declined to around 300 now, the club is still providing after-school activities from tutoring to simply having fun.

The club partners with 13 Iredell-Statesville Schools, and there are six I-SS teachers who provide literacy help.

Danette Glover, a board member, said the club made a difference for her son. “The club has been very important in my son’s life,” she said. After watching the impact the club and its staff made on her son, she said, serving on the board was an easy decision. “I didn’t hesitate,” she said.

She said the staff members at the club do everything they can to help each child succeed, and they are doing it from a place of love.

I-SS Superintendent Jeff James said the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont provides more than just academic instructional assistance. It means these children have a caring adult they can turn to. He said the staff at the club is an example of the adage “it takes a village.”

“We have got to be a community. We can’t run the schools without the community,” he said.

Becky Wagner, the current board chair, said the club is hoping to continue the success of the past decade and needs community support to make that happen. The club is looking to move into the future by addressing everything from retiring capital debt to bringing the club into the community, growing programs and areas of service to completing maintenance and safety projects.

Brady Johnson, Boys & Girls Club director of development, told those at the luncheon that is where their help is needed from volunteering to financial support.

Miller also said he hopes the club with continue to thrive thanks to that support.

“We need everyone’s support,” he said.